Belfast Herbalist to Focus on Fighting Lyme Disease

It’s tick season and a local herbalist is sharing advice on how to prevent Lyme disease naturally.

Steve Byers of Belfast is holding an informational session Tuesday, May 16th at the Belfast Free Library.

He says herbal insect sprays can be used to ward off ticks, which carry Lyme disease.

He also encourages adding herbs to your diet to increase your body’s own defenses.

The informational session is free and starts at 6:30 p.m.

Last year more than 1,400 cases of Lyme disease were reported in Maine – an all-time high.