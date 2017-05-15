Alzheimer and Dementia Coach at Bangor Public Library Wednesday

There are approximately 37,000 families in Maine affected by Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia.

A new book, written by a doctor from Mapleton, is designed to help these families navigate today’s healthcare process.

Dr. Ethelle G. Lord will be at the Bangor Public Library this Wednesday night.

Lord coaches individuals, families, and professionals who provide dementia care.

She’s written- Alzheimer and Dementia Coaching- Taking a Systems Approach to Creating an Alzheimer-Friendly Healthcare Workforce.

Her talk runs from 6 to 7:30 Wednesday night.

Everyone is invited to attend.