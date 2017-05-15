A Soggy Start To The Work Week

Keep the rain gear on hand heading back to work and school today. Rain will still be around for the morning commute. Especially during the morning rain could be heavy at times, winds will be blowing out of the north between 10-20 MPH. Rain will become more scattered as the morning progresses, as low pressure finally pulls away. High temps today will struggle to get out of the upper 40s to mid-50s. Sunshine returns for much of the rest of the 5 day forecast with highs on Tuesday in the low 60s to low 70s. By Wednesday sunshine will warm our afternoon highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Thursday most highs will top out in the mid 70s with some of us chasing low 80s. A cold front will move in during Thursday afternoon, bringing an isolated thunderstorm as it moves through Maine. Temps cool back a bit behind the front for Friday, but still into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Today: Scattered showers by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s with breezy out of the north between 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s to low 80s, with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Friday: Sunshine with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.