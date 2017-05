A Popular Roadside Food Spot Is Being Sold

A popular roadside food spot in Ellsworth is being sold…

the route one property where Jordan’s snack bar has been a fixture for more than three decades is listed for just under one-point-four-million dollars.

Jordan’s closed a month ago after a death in the family.

included in the 2-point-4-acre property is a pair of two-bedroom apartments, an arcade, and a banquet facility.