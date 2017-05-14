Woodlawn Museum Offers Mother’s Day Special

The Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth was offering up a special for Mother’s Day.

Moms who attended the museum got free tours of the Woodlawn House.

Woodlawn is also home to a 180 acre public park with two miles of hiking trails.

Executive Director, Joshua Torrance, says the house is unique compared to others of its kind.

“Everything you see has always been here and its almost as if the Black Family has left for the afternoon and we are kind of snooping around,” said Torrance. “So unlike other historic houses who’ve had to bring things back, this literally is a time capsule.”

Woodlawn is also home to New England’s largest croquet court.