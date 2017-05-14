Sea Dogs Host Annual Mother’s Day 5K

Runners in Portland were dodging raindrops on Sunday while celebrating a race for mom.

The 17th Annual Mother’s Day 5K went as planned despite torrential downpours.

Participants started near the expo and completed a loop that led them back to Hadlock Field.

Despite the dreary weather, thousands signed up for this years race.

All for a fitting cause, with proceeds going to breast cancer research and patients here in Maine.

“The first year we had about 300 people participating and this year we’ve got over 2000 registered,” said Geoff Lacuessa, Sea Dogs General Manager. “It’s a big event for us – something that we really enjoy doing. It’s really great to be able to see families coming out, having a nice time on Mother’s Day morning.”

Slugger the Sea Dog and him mom were on hand to cheer runners on.

The race is made possible by the Sea Dogs, Inter Med and volunteers from the Maine Track Club.