Moms on the Run 5K held in Prospect Harbor

The rain didn’t keep these people from celebrating their mothers today. Mother’s and their kids were invited to participate in the 4th annual Mom’s on the Run 5k race, hosted by the Acadian Community Women’s Club.

“It was our first time coming to the race today, and we had a fun time,” said Heidi Schwinn, race participant. “Glad it didn’t rain while we were running the course, and then it started sprinkling towards the end. So, and then the walkers had to come in in the downpour.”

For the last 4 years the race has been used to raise scholarship money for college students and children looking to go so summer camps. A number of sponsors including Stanley Subaru in Ellsworth and Pickled Wrinkle restaurant in Birch Harbor helped raised close to 1000 dollars.

“We found that this would be a great opportunity to make summer camp available to kids who might not otherwise have an opportunity to go,” said Megan Moshier, race organizer.

Organizers also say that the race is one of the best that coastal Maine has to offer.

“It’s a small race, and that means that people have the chance to kinda go at their own pace, as well as just a gorgeous view of Prospect Harbor, and down towards the lighthouse, and it’s a great community oriented, family friendly event,” said Julia Berry, race organizer.

Along with the scholarship fundraising, the race is also a great way to appreciate what our mother’s do for us.

“What do you appreciate most about your mom?”

“That she takes care of us. That she makes our own food.”