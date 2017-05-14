King Arthur: Legend of the Sword- Movie Review

The summer’s first box office dud arrived this week as King Arthur sort of fell on that legendary sword. What was originally planned as a franchise surrounding the Knights of the Roundtable will likely be put on hold or scrapped all together. The Guy Ritchie film debuted to just under $15-million on an estimated $175 million dollar budget. But did it deserve to be ignored by moviegoers?

Many of us are familiar with the tale of Merlin, Camelot, and The Sword in the Stone. The director behind Snatch and the Sherlock Holmes films decided to give the origin tale a reboot to set up yet another bloated action franchise. Son’s of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam stars as Arthur who is robbed of his birthright to wear his father’s crown to become King. Jude Law stars as his slimy uncle who has murdered his way to the crown using ancient magic and spells, and now he’s basically an evil wizard.

Now this isn’t your typical fantasy action epic because it’s directed by Guy Ritchie. It’s a lot of quick cutting mixed with slo-motion and shaky shots of people running and fighting and heroes are always quick with a quip. But ultimately there’s not enough of the edge or originality that comes with Guy Ritchie film to really appreciate here.

Once Arthur discovers he has the power to remove Excalibur from the stone, the rest of the film is his quest to defeat the bad guy, claim his rightful place on the throne, and control the powers that come with the legendary sword. The action set pieces are fun for the most part as Ritchie fills them with some bizarre imagery and the cast commits to the physicality of their roles and the scale and grandeur of some of these scenes. But ultimately there’s nothing new here and the movie plays out sort of like a subpar Game of Thrones episode without the character development or clever writing.

Now I’m not a huge fan of fantasy films in general so fans of the genre may get more out King Arthur than I did. However I am a fan of movies where I can turn off my brian, shove popcorn in my face and just enjoy the ridiculousness of what ensues. But unlike similar trashy but entertaining series like The Fast and Furious movies, the action scenes are too few and far between and some of them are nearly incomprehensibly shot.

Despite a few moments of inspired visual intensity, many of the action scenes are difficult to watch due to their constant shifts in an out of slow motion and rapid camera movement that seem more like a video game than cinematic. Ricthie clearly has an interest in the legend and mythology behind King Arthur and does his best to do something new with the material, but much of it falls flat.

Fantasy fans may enjoy this more than I did, but I think many of them may forget a lot King Arthur: Legend of the Sword by the time drive home from the theater. While it could have been a lot better, some of the marketing trailers had me thinking it could have been a lot worse too. After it’s box office performance though, it’s probably safe to say we won’t be seeing any sequels, and I’m alright with that. I give King Arthur a C.