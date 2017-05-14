A Soggy Start To The Work Week

Rainy weather sticks around into this evening, as our nor’easter continues to track just south of coastal Maine. Rain will be heavy at times throughout the evening. It could lead to another inch of rainfall for some. Winds will keep gusting out of the northeast tonight between 11-13mph with some higher gusts. It is looking like a good night to hang out at home with mom and a good movie.

Keep the rain gear on hand heading back to work and school. Rain will still be around for the morning commute. Especially during the morning rain could be heavy at times, winds will be blowing out of the north between 10-15mph. Rain will become more scattered during the afternoon as the low pressure system finally pulls away. High temps on Monday will struggle to get out of the 50s. Sunshine returns for much of the rest of the 5 day forecast with highs on Tuesday in the low 60s to low 70s. By Wednesday sunshine will warm our afternoon highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Thursday most highs will top out in the mid 70s with some of us chasing low 80s. A cold front will move in during Thursday afternoon, bringing an isolated thunderstorm as it moves through Maine. Temps cool back a bit behind the front for Friday, but still into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Sunday Night: Rain, heavy at times with a gusty northeast wind between 11-13mph with higher gust. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Monday: Rain becoming scattered showers by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s with breezy out of the north between 10-15mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the low 70s to low 80s, with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Friday: Sunshine with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.