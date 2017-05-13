UPDATE: Standoff in Smithfield Ends Peacefully

A Smithfield man was involved in 10-hour-long standoff with police that ended early Sunday morning, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a Village Road home around 4:30 PM Saturday.

Police got reports 62-year-old Ronald Lane had choked a family member…she escaped to a neighbor’s house.

As deputies approached, they say Lane came to the door and threatened to shoot them.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the home, calling in the state police tactical team.

We’re told hostage negotiators spent hours trying to resolve the situation, while Lane texted the victim threatening to hurt her and burn the house down.

Just before 2-30 this morning, police entered the home and took Lane into custody.

He was taken to Redington-Fairview Hospital before being arrested.

He’s charged with aggravated domestic assault and is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

No one was seriously hurt.

Village Road was closed for several hours during the incident.