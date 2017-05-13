Thomas College Grad Shares Message of Hope

“Today, we begin our lives as business professionals, coaches, teachers, parents, and leaders in our community.”

225 students graduated from Thomas College this year making it the largest class in the school’s history. Among them was Tanya Naborowsky, who was given the chance to share her unique story with her peers.

“At 16 years old, I was a mother and we focused on surviving. I raised my daughter the best I could along the way and eventually I realized it was time for me. So I came back to Thomas.”

Tanya spoke to people about her journey back to college and a history of sexual abuse. She has also chosen to detail her past in a book.

“I hope that my story may encourage somebody else to feel less alone in life than I did.”

Despite taking the non-traditional route to her degree, she says the support of her family gave her the strength to achieve her goals.

“I was working full time in Rockland while working towards my Bachelor’s degree so it has been a challenge, but definitely doable.”

Tanya hopes that her story will touch the hearts of those who hear it.

“It’s never too late. I’m 43 years old, I have a 27-year old daughter and two grandchildren that I adore and my hope is to inspire them to reach for the stars.”

“Who would have imagined the girl that became a mother at 16 would be standing here today graduating with honors?”