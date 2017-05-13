“Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive Marks 25th Year

Saturday marks the 25th year of the largest single day of giving.

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive took place around the state Saturday.

United States postal workers picked up bags of non-perishable food items from people’s door steps and delivered the food to local US post offices.

The food was then sorted and will be delivered to local food pantires to help families in need.

“We’re here today at the postal facility in Hampden and this will all be distributed in the 04401 zip code. But it’s happening throughout Maine and those town’s collections will go to pantries in those areas as well,” said Janelle Wuoristo, community impact manager with United Way of Eastern Maine.

Over the past quarter-century, the US Postal Service has raised more than a billion pound of food.