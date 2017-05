Speedway 95 Opening Day

Opening day for Speedway 95 today in Hermon. A perfect day for racing according to the people in the pit. The drivers all around the track fighting the nerves. The fans eager to see the first races. Many different classes competing including, a new one for Speedway 95, the Outlaw Sportsmen. They were doing some rubbing already in race one. Just like any sport the anticipation for the opener of the season makes it special. All the drivers want to start the year right…