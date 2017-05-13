Several UMaine Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies

Saturday was commencement day at several University of Maine System schools.

Thousands of graduates and family members packed two separate commencement ceremonies at UMaine’s flagship campus in Orono.

“It’s a bit of a mix. It’s a euphoria. It’s kind of bitter sweet, but it’s also a really proud moment for me and my family.”

More than 1,900 students took part in the University of Maine’s 215th commencement on Saturday.

“They seem like they’re all very excited, and you know, put in a lot of hard work, and a lot of hard time, and well deserved honor for them,” said Heather Furth, co-owner of Verve and Orono Brewing Company.

Valedictorian Allyson Eslin says it’s been a long road to get here.

“I’ve had my own unique challenges that I faced throughout college, but it was really nice to be able to give my parents the dignity of having someone that they helped put through college,” said Eslin. “Get that kind of honor. So, it was a struggle, and a lot of work, and a lot of time, but it was very much worth the effort.”

Entrepreneurs Heather and Abe Furth of Orono delivered the commencement address.

“Heather and I met here at UMaine so it’s special to be able to be a part of this, and we still live in Orono,” said Abe Furth, co-owner of Verve and Orono Brewing Company. “We love this town, and we love this university. So, to have a part in today it’s just an absolute wonderful honor for us.”

They spoke about their experience starting local businesses Verve and Orono Brewing Company.

“It’s really wonderful to witness all of the students graduating, and we hope that we are imparting a bit of our own knowledge to them,” said Heather Furth.

In addition to those receiving diplomas, outstanding students and faculty members were also honored at Saturday’s ceremonies.

“You can hear the support from the family and friends cheering them on, and I think it’s a lot of excitement for the future, and also just being looking forward to that next chapter in life, and being able to continue on with what people decide their goals are,” said Abe Furth.

At UMaine Farmington, 360 bachelor’s and master’s degree students received diplomas.

Retired foreign service officer Louis Sell gave the commencement address.

Grads also heard from South Portland native and entrepreneur Chris Coyne, who founded the online study guide spark-notes and dating website ok-Cupid.

Judy Smith of the class of 1967 celebrated her 50th reunion at UMF, on the same weekend she attended her grandson Lucas Small’s graduation.

Grads also received diplomas at UMaine Machias, Augusta, Fort Kent, Presque Isle, along with the University of Southern Maine.