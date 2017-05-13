Search Intensifies for Missing Boater on Androscoggin River

Maine Marine Patrol is searching for a man who they say fell from his boat while on the Androscoggin River in Brunswick.

Officials say 27-year-old Stephen Wines of Bailey Island was boating with his brother, 30-year-old William, when both fell overboard just before nine last night.

They say neither man was wearing a life jacket.

Officials say William was able to make it to shore and was transported to the hospital and later released…

Divers still looking for his brother Steven, prompting a widespread search this afternoon.

“We’ll take advantage of the weather today and the resources and try to cover as much ground as we can. And then we’ll look at the weather in the coming days and try to make the best option to bring it to a resolution,” said Sgt. Matt Talbot of the Maine Marine Patrol.

The Marine Patrol called off Saturday’s search for wines around 4PM, and is expected to start back up Sunday if weather allows.

Saturday’s search efforts were focused near bay bridge landing.