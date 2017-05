Missing York Man Last Seen in Hudson: Police

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing York man last seen in Hudson.

Police said 82-year-old Frederick Taylor went missing from a home in Hudson around noon Saturday.

We’re told he left to go to a local store and never arrived.

He’s driving a white 2003 Ford F150 pick up with Maine license plate 112292.

If you know Taylor’s whereabouts call the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 947-4585.