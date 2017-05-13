Man Killed in Readfield Crash

One man is dead and another seriously injured following a crash in Readfield.

It happened just after 10 Friday night on North Road.

Authorities say a pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Tyler Goucher of Mount Vernon left the roadway and crashed.

His passenger, 19-year-old Ethan Russell of Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene.

21-year-old Richard Hall junior of Mount Vernon was also in the truck–he was LifeFlighted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious injuries.

No word on whether Goucher was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.