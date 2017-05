Bike Rodeo Teaches Kids Traffic Safety

The Maine Discovery Museum in partnership with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine held their 2nd Annual Bicycle Safety Rodeo on Saturday.

Participants from ages four to ten were invited to bring their bike and ride in a closed traffic skills course.

The event was a part of several bicycle events in the Bangor area including a bike auction at the Bangor Police Department, an art exhibit at Bangor Fork & Spoon and “Duck on a Bike” Story Time at the Discovery Museum.