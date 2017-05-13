Bangor’s Big Dig Raises Awareness for Pancreatic Cancer

The Purple Iris Foundation participated in Bangor’s Annual Big Dig Adopt a Garden Event on Saturday.

Their mission is to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer.

The event was held from nine to noon in front of Bangor City Hall.

Purple Iris founder and pancreatic cancer survivor, Christina Parrish, was excited about the young turnout at this year’s event.

“To see the younger generation out here helping is a huge win for us,” said Parrish. “It’s taken a few years to get a younger crowd in. It’s just a nice thing. It teaches them about different types of cancer that’s out there but it shows them a positive way to give back.”

According to the American Cancer Society, over 50,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year.