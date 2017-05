American Folk Festival Puts on Color Bangor Run

The American Folk Festival held their Color Bangor Walk and Run on Saturday.

Participants in the race passed through different color zones where volunteers threw colors at runners, made from corn starch.

TV-5’s Brenna Kelly and Brian Sullivan emceed the event on the Bangor Waterfront.

Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union sponsored the event. Proceeds from the walk benefit the American Folk Festival which takes place in August.