A Nor’easter Will Bring Heavy Rain & Winds For Mother’s Day

I hope you were able to get out and soak up some sunshine today because our next weather maker is on the way in. While we stay dry for most of Saturday night clouds will be on the increase and showers will slowly push in after midnight. Under cloud our lows will only fall back into the upper 30s to upper 40s with a light south wind.

Mother’s day looks gray, gloomy, chilly and wet. A nor’easter will pass to the south of us bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Maine Sunday into Monday. Rainfall could be heavy at times with totals around 1-2″ inches. This will lead to the potential for flooding; therefore, keep a close eye on your poor drainage areas & local rivers & streams. Also winds will be gusty out of the northeast between 8-13mph with higher gusts. With the clouds and showers highs on Sunday will struggle to warm into the mid 40s to mid 50s. Rain showers will linger into Monday with highs in the 50s. The system will pull out Monday evening and sunshine will return for the remainder of the week with highs on Tuesday in the low 60s to low 70s. By Wednesday highs will warm into the mid 60s to mid 70s, then by Friday low 70s to low 80s. Looks like nicer springlike weather has finally returned to Maine.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds with showers possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s, with a light south wind.

Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy with rain, heavy at times. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s with a northeast wind between 8-13mph with stronger gust.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the low 70s to low 80s.