8th Annual AIDS Walk Held in Hallowell

Saturday was the 8th annual AIDS Walk and Run of Central Maine.

The 5k event took place at Waterfront Park in Hallowell.

It was sponsored by Maine General Medical Center’s Horizon Program which provides medical and social services to HIV-positive individuals.

Organizers say they raised $7,000 for the program.

“These are services that are often not covered by people’s health insurances and maine general has made commitment. its part of our mission and we’re honored to do it. it fills in the gaps of needs,” said Mark Rolfe, medical director with the Horizon Program.

The run concluded with a picnic and music near the waterfront.