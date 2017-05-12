Veteran Burial Flag Being Returned to Family After 37 Years Missing

Saturday the burial flag of World War II veteran Clarion V. Kenney will be returned to his family.

The flag had been missing for 37 years.

While no one knows how it got away, how it got back is nothing short of impressive.

“We always called him either Vern or Spike” said Beverly Thomas Kenney’s Niece.

Kenney is remembered fondly by his family.

He was a quiet man with many interests who was a pleasure to be around.

During his time serving, he fought at the Battle of the Bulge.

“They were surrounded by the Germans for two weeks until Patton came and rescued them” remembers Debbie Bird, his Great Niece.

He passed away in 1980 and since then, his burial flag had been missing.

About a month ago, Scoutmaster Tom Turlo found it in a box of American flags in Hampden that were destined to be retired, a service he and his Troop offer.

“Retire anywhere from 200 to 250 flags a year” said Turlo.

This flag wasn’t torn or tattered.

“I knew I couldn’t retire it” he said. “I knew I couldn’t put it to flame.”

So he brought it home.

“Brought it to my office and when I opened it up, the envelope came out from the funeral home.”

In that envelope, a name.

” I saw the name Clarion V. Kenney and I knew immediately it was a Veteran’s casket flag.”

From there, he set out to return it.

His research hit a dead end, so he contacted fellow Scoutmaster Jeremy LeClair.

He made a little progress, but also needed some help, so he contact the Belfast Library.

” I called up and I left a message for the research librarian and two hours later, she calls me back and says, hey I found it” said LeClair.

A little more digging and a post on Facebook.

“They had put a little post on it about Clarion Vernon Kenny and said that the librarian here in Belfast Library had received information from a scout leader in Hampden looking for his family of him and so I responded he was my Great Uncle” said Bird.

From there, all parties got in touch and Saturday morning, Scouts from Troop 41 will hold a folding ceremony to return the flag to its rightful home.

“I have never come across this” said Turlo. “I’ve never come across a flag that had connection to somebody or had a meaning. They all tell a story. They all were ripped, torn, but to have this. Thank God the envelope is inside that flag because to put it all together, it was just a very very cool thing.”

“It’s very emotional really” said Debbie. “To know that Tom and the Boy Scouts put in so much effort to find us. I think it’s amazing they were able to pin this down.”

“To have something so positive in relation to our flag, it’s really really a good feeling” said LeClair.