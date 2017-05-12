UPDATE: Burnham Woman Died of Heart Attack, Manslaughter Charges Filed

A Thorndike woman is facing a manslaughter charge for the death of a Burnham woman who authorities say died of a sudden heart attack during a home invasion.

36 year old Tara Shibles is charged in the death of 72 year old Joyce Wood who died outside her South Horseback Road home.

Police say an intruder entered Wood’s home in the early morning hours of April 2nd.

Wood called 9-1-1 just before dawn that day to report it.

Relatives found Wood collapsed in the driveway…..the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Shibles is also charged with aggravated criminal trespass and assault.