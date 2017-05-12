United Way Doubles Rose Sales for Mother’s Day

A lot of moms will have a Happy Mother’s day thanks to the United Way of Eastern Maine.

Their annual rose sale was held Friday at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

All proceeds benefit volunteer organizations and needy families across the state.

Area residents and staff at EMMC took part.

This is the first year the rose sale was held at the hospital. It’s done in partnership with UPS.

“With the folks at Eastern Maine Medical Center we actually doubled the number of roses we sold so 225 dozen roses went out to moms all over the region which we’re so grateful for,” said Jesse Moriarity, VP of Resource Development at the United Way of Eastern Maine. “We also did a supply drive with them today so food banks are not only looking for food but they also need hygiene supplies.”

“Departments all over the hospital have collected toiletries,” said Helen McKinnon, VP of support services at EMMC. “So they came in with thousands of toiletries that we are going to make sure get to needy people in this community.”

The sale is now over, but the United Way of Eastern Maine is already planning for next year.