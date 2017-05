Two Men Formally Charged in Waldo County to Two County Crime Spree

Two men have now been charged in Waldo County in connection with a string of break-ins across several towns.

28-year-old Jeremy Regimbal of Troy and 24-year-old Ricci Boutilier of Newport were indicted Thursday by a Waldo County grand jury.

They were indicted in Penobscot County in March.

The two are accused of stealing tools and other items from homes in Plymouth, Newport, Newburgh and Corinna.