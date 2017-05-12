Spring Cleanup of Camp Capella

Every summer, Camp Capella in Dedham provides recreation for people with physical and developmental disabilities.

Today, participants and staff from Downeast Horizons, which provides services to many of the same people, came together for a spring clean-up at the camp.

That included painting, raking, and assembling a wheelchair accessible dock.

Staffers say the work done today is a huge help in preparing the camp after a long winter.

“We’re a small non-profit, we don’t have a very big staff membership and to get volunteers to come down and do some of this work just means so much to us,” said Facilities Director Harvey Chesley. “Its stuff that we’d have to pay for or stuff we couldn’t get to.”

The volunteers working today will be staying at the camp for a week during the summer.