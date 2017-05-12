Skowhegan Pair Charged With Drug Trafficking

Two people in Skowhegan are accused of selling heroin and oxycodone pills out of their house.

Somerset County detectives say they found evidence of the drug sales after searching the Chestnut Street home of 39-year-old Jose Burgos and 32-year-old Leah Pomeroy.

Burgos faces possession and trafficking charges…his charges are aggravated because of prior federal drug convictions from 1998 in New Hampshire.

Pomeroy faces similar charges…they are also aggravated because the home is close to a school.

Authorities say more charges may be added.