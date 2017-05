Rockport Woman Arrested for Stabbing Death

State police have arrested a Rockport woman for the death of a Belmont man whose body was found outside a Waldo home in February.

24 year old Victoria Scott is charged with manslaughter for the death of 43-year-old Edwin Littlefield.

Authorities say Littlefield was stabbed while at the home of a friend.

His body was found at a home on Kendall Corner Road.