More Than Three Dozen Charges Against Swanville Man in Mail Theft Case

A man from Swanville is facing more than three dozen charges of stealing mail in several communities.

19-year-old Randy Elwell was indicted Thursday by a Waldo County grand jury on 34 counts of theft and four counts of burglary.

He and a juvenile were arrested in December.

Police say a car was spotted at several homes early Christmas morning, with the occupants looking through mailboxes.

Police found a vehicle matching the description with hundreds of letters and packages inside.

We’re told the victims span across Belfast, Swanville, Searsport and Union.