Madison Electric Company Investing in Solar

A longtime utility company in Madison is switching up the way they provide energy to their customers.

The Madison Electric Works superintendent, Calvin Ames, says he’s committed to being the cheapest power company in the state again.

Ames remembers the days when Madison Electric Works provided low-cost power, priced as much as 50% less than everyone else.

“We wanted to be the cheapest again, to be honest with you. So we’ve been searching for a way to do that,” he said.

Ames thinks he’s found it.

With the biggest solar system in the state, the company keeps all of the generated electricity on their system.

“And nothing gets exported out into Central Maine Power’s grid infrastructure,” said Hugh Scott, IGS Energy’s Northeast Region Manager.

They’ve contracted with IGS Energy – six months into a six-year plan.

“If it doesn’t make the amount of electricity that it’s supposed to make, we don’t pay anything because we only buy the electricity that comes off it,” said Ames.

It’s a long-term fixed rate. A risk MEW is taking for its customers, just to cut costs.

“In central Maine, we’re all die-hard show-me people. So they need to be shown that it works,” Ames said.

Friday was no different.

“Yeah, that sound you’re hearing is the inverters and the panels reacting to the sun that just popped out.”

Ames says he hopes the investment will bring back business to his community – a place he’s devoted to for life.

“It’s what I signed up for when I came here,” he said.