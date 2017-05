Lindlof Named Winslow’s Head Boys Basketball Coach

Ken Lindlof is back coaching high school basketball. Lindlof is the new boys coach at Winslow.

The longtime Waterville coach resigned from that position 15 years ago.

He’s been coaching football, prep basketball and high school unified basketball.

His Waterville team won the state title in 1985 and he was a Color Commentator here at TV5 for quite a few years.