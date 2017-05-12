Hudson Veterans Memorial in the Works

Folks in Hudson are asking for your help to build a veterans memorial.

The idea came from resident Bill Grant, who got a committee together to design a monument.

It will contain six stones–five for each branch of the military, and one commemorating prisoners of war and those missing in action.

“We want one that’s going to stand out and make people stop and take a look at it. There’s a lot of small towns that have one. We don’t have one. And I thought it was about time that we get one. There are a lot of veterans in Hudson, a lot of active and retired military personnel, and those people need to be recognized,” said Grant.

The committee needs to raise $60,000.

If you’d like to learn more you can check out the “Hudson Veterans Memorial” page on Facebook.

You can also mail a check with “veterans memorial” on the memo line–to:

Hudson Town Office

2150 Hudson Road

Hudson, ME 04449