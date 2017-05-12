Heroes Helping Heroes Ride this Saturday

The Red Knights Spring Kick-Off Poker Run is all about Heroes helping Heroes!

Registration will begin @9:00 am at Searsport Public Safety Building, Please enter from the Union Street Entrance. Pre-ride Safety Meeting and Blessing of the Bikes will be @ 10:15 and Kickstands up @ 10:30 am

Participation in the Poker Run will be at $10 per hand.

The 1st Card will be picked at the start of the ride Searsport Fire Department with 3 stops along the ride and the final card being picked when arriving at the end of the ride The Red Barn. We will have prizes for the 3 best hands.

For more information, you can visit the Red Knights Facebook Events page.