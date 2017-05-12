Harmony Community Gives Back With New Food Pantry

A town called Harmony deserves its name when volunteers and organizations come together to solve a need in their community.

Mel Chadbourne, Co-Director of Harmony Cares says, “There are a lot of people in town that are hungry. You see it in the kids. They’re hungry. We have kids who don’t look forward to vacation because they’re not going to have food.”

They say families are going hungry in the low income area and the nearest pantry is a 32 mile roundtrip.

Chadbourne says, “The truth is a lot of people, if you don’t have the money for food, then you don’t have the money for gas.”

So, these folks decided to do something about it.

After just two months of effort from the entire community, they have created a new pantry, Harmony Cares.

Chadbourne says, “We’ve set it up like a grocery store so that people can come in. We will dictate, you may have two soups, but at least you can choose the two soups. If you’re just in a tough spot and you need food and you are not in a position where you can adequately provide good nutrition for your family, that’s what we’re here for.”

Through the help of volunteers, the U-S-D-A, donations, and grants, they have been able to successfully stock their pantry, but they are worried about sustainability.

They will continue to hold events like the Post Office Food Drive in Harmony and Wellington this weekend.

Chadbourne says, “Anybody can please please leave food by your mailbox and the post office will collect it.”

They’re also in need of a few other repairs.

Rodena Clowry, Co-Director of Harmony Cares says, “We need a new roof, we need handicap access because we have a lot of elderly in our community that can’t make it up these steps.”

Volunteers say the pantry is just as much for them as it is for those in need.

Clowry says, “I hate to see people in need and people go without. It’s wrong. And if we can do something this simple and give back, it means the world.”

The pantry is set to begin serving clients on May 20th, but there will be a Town Preview Part on Saturday, May 13th.

There will be a benefit dinner on Saturday, June 3rd from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Harmony Elementary School. Admission is by donation.

For more information on the Harmony Cares Pantry you can visit their Facebook.