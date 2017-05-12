Hallowell Social Service Agency Closes Amid Fraud Allegations

A Hallowell social service agency closes suddenly – as the state finds evidence of fraud – and stops paying them.

82 people are without jobs – now that Full Circle Supports is shut down.

The organization provided adult community support services and financial guidance to Mainers dealing with mental illness.

A DHHS spokesperson confirmed federal payments to the company were halted on April 28th…but won’t give any details about the fraud allegations.

DHHS is now working to get former clients the help they need.