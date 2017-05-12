Former FBI Counsel Reacts to Former FBI Director’s Dismissal

A new report by the New York Times claims Former FBI Director James Comey declined to pledge loyalty to President Donald Trump during a dinner the two men shared in January.

The newspaper quotes two unnamed Comey associates who say they heard Comey’s account of the dinner.

Comey instead promised Trump “Honesty”. When Trump then pressed for “honest loyalty”, Comey told the president, “you will have that”.

The associates told the newspaper they agreed to keep the story confidential while Comey was FBI Director.

Meanwhile, A former FBI Deputy Counsel, who now lives in Portland, is reacting to former FBI Director James Comey’s dismissal.

Ernie Babcock describes it as a ‘sad time for our country’, and says he doesn’t believe President Trump had any justification.

Babcock also says the way Comey was fired was unprofessional.

“It obviously is a blow to any organization when a great and well respected leader is unexpectedly removed from that position. The good news for the American people however is the FBI is a fine organization populated by a number of outstanding executives.” Says Babcock.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe was questioned by the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday.

McCabe strongly disputed the White House’s assertion the Comey was fired n part because Comey had lost the confidence of the FBI’s rank and file.

Senator Susan Collins asked McCabe if the FBI typically tells people that they are not a target of investigation.

McCabe said he couldn’t comment on what Comey might or might not have told the president, but that’s not standard practice to inform someone they are not a target.