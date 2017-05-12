Fire Breaks out in Kittery Police Officer Home

Fire broke out inside the home of a Kittery police officer and his family.

Crews were called to the home early yesterday morning.

Officials say the fire started in the chimney and quickly spread throughout the home.

There is significant damage to the inside of the home.

Officials say it could’ve been much worse, and are passing along a warning.

“If people would clean their chimneys, it would make a big difference. Jay was fortunate he had several smoke detectors throughout the house and they were going off and that probably got them out. Good thing to have – smoke detectors and clean your chimneys.” Says Kittery Fire Department Chief Dave O’Brien.

Departments from both Maine and New Hampshire responded to the fire.