EMMC Employees Clean Up Chapin Park

As National Hospital Week nears it’s end some local folks who work in the medical field continue their efforts to give back.

We caught up with Eastern Maine Medical Center employees as they cleaned up Chapin Park in Bangor Friday morning.

They were picking up debris, spreading a few yards of mulch and planting around 500 flowers.

Those we spoke with say they look forward to this week all year, because it’s a great way to get to know and help their neighbors.

“The hospital is very involved with the community” said EMMC employee Mark Stevens. “We have a significant stake in the Bangor area and we’re really looking forward to giving something back to the community.”

National Hospital Week ends Saturday.

The tradition dates back to 1994.