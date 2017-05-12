Daytrippers: Bird Watching

“Maine is one of the premier bird-watching spots in the whole United States,” said John Wyatt, a volunteer with Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden.

Bird-watching is back in a big way, and so too are sightings of rare birds in our state.

“There’s more and more birders out there, more and more people with good observational skills. So they’re spotting more things that you might consider rare, and you find them a little bit more often than they used to, say, 20 years ago,” said Wyatt.

I asked Wyatt what’s behind it.

“It’s due to things like e-bird which you can get on the internet and join and then you can keep your bird lists and put them into that. Now you have digital cameras and good optics with binoculars and stuff,” said Wyatt.

Maine Audubon has walks for all ages throughout the Bangor area.

“May is the best month, you know. You get all these birds coming back, they’re migrating back and they’re in their nice breeding plumage they’re brightly colored and so it’s fun to get out and you see new stuff every day,” said Wyatt.

The Fields Pond center offers family-friendly activities to educate folks about different species of birds.

We hit the trails to see what we could find.

“Hopefully it’s not too windy, we’ll hear some birds, hopefully see some,” said Fields Pond Audubon Center volunteer Bruce Barker.

These chickadees aren’t shy at all.

“Blackhead chicadees are our state bird They’re quite common. They’re year-round residents. Obviously a pair is going to use that cavity up there for a nest,” said Barker. “And you can look and see if there’s any excavation, any holes or any activity.”

Other good spots–along bodies of water.

“Particularly even the edges of streams and ponds, even if the birds aren’t water birds like ducks, you can find more species if there’s a water source,” said Barker. “In a few more weeks this place will be a cacophony of songs.”

Flying overhead we spotted this turkey vulture.

“50 years or so ago turkey vultures were unheard of in Maine, and then they probably in the 60s or 70s started to make appearances here and there and now they’re quite common,” said Barker.

And back at the center, a bright yellow American goldfinch was enjoying some lunch.

“In the spring the males get bright yellow with the black cap on the head and black on the wings,” said Barker.

Birders say each day can be hit or miss, but that’s all part of the fun.

“Sometimes you go out and you’re expecting this and you find this or that. Other times you think it’s going to be loud, vocal, lot of birds and hey where is everybody. The fun part is when something turns up that you’re not expecting,” said Barker.

The Penobscot Valley Chapter of Maine Audubon is offering a series of neighborhood bird walks through the rest of this month. All walks are from 7:00 – 8:30 AM.

Saturday, May 13 – Fields Pond Audubon Center, Holden

Monday, May 15 – Kenduskeag Stream Trail, Bangor

Tuesday, May 16 – West Penjajawoc Preserve, Bangor

Friday, May 19 – Saxl Park, Bangor

Tuesday, May 23 – University of Maine, Orono

Wednesday, May 24 – Mt. Hope Cemetery, Bangor

Thursday, May 25 – Leonard’s Mills, Bradley

Saturday, May 27 – Technology Park, Orono