Camp Burglarized in Solon

Somerset County deputies are looking for information about a camp burglary in Solon.

It happened on Ironbound Pond.

Deputies say the break-in is thought to have happened recently and someone spent a lot of time beating a hole in the camp and the concrete foundation to get inside.

They say evidence found at the scene will be helpful in identifying who did it…anyone with information is asked to call 858-9530.