Butterfield, Winkin in Inaugural New England College Baseball H.O.F. Class

Two of the great UMaine baseball coaches will be heading to the New England College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jack Butterfield was coach of the Black Bears from 1957 to ’74. His team finished third in the 1964 College World Series.

He was working for the Yankees when he was killed in a car accident in 1979.

And John Winkin coached college baseball in Maine for 60 years…. First at Colby, then UMaine, and finally Husson.

He won over 1000 games in his career.

This is the first class of this Hall of Fame.

The ceremony is three weeks from today in Pawtucket.