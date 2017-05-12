Brighter and Milder End to the Workweek

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The upper level storm and associated series of surface troughs that have produced the mostly cloudy, cool and at times showery weather across Maine since Monday will finally move far enough to our east to allow the skies to turn brighter across our region the next couple of days. High pressure will drift down into Northern New England and bring our region partly sunny skies both today and Saturday and that will allow the temps to warm back up closer to normal for this time of year as highs away from the coast reach up into the low to mid 60s. Temps near the coast will be somewhat cooler, especially Saturday as a southeast surface wind develops. Mother’s day will become wet, breezy and cool as a storm developing over the Southeastern States Saturday works its way up along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Saturday night and then moves up into the Gulf of Maine later Sunday. The storm will likely continue to bring showers and blustery conditions to our region much of Monday before it finally lifts off to our north. There are signs that the overall weather pattern across the Northeast will improve later next week as high pressure both at the surface and aloft moves east from the Ohio River Valley and brings brighter skies and milder temps to New England.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, with a northeast wind under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds, with high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s, coolest at the coast.

Sunday: Rain likely developing and becoming breezy, with high temps in the 50s.

Monday: On and off showers, and breezy, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Mixed sun and clouds, with high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist