Brightening Skies & Milder Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

After a gray, damp and cool stretch of weather this week, nicer weather is on the way for today and Saturday as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll see brightening skies as we go through the day today with morning clouds giving way to a mix of sun and clouds as the day progresses. Temperatures will be milder, more seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s this afternoon. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping back to the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Temperatures will be coolest along the coast as winds turn to the south/southeast during the day. Unfortunately the improvements in our weather won’t last long as rain is forecast to move back into the area late Saturday night into Sunday. Computer models are disagreeing on the exact track of the storm which will determine how much rain we see this weekend. The overall trend has shifted the storm track a bit further south and east which will focus the heaviest rainfall over coastal and Downeast areas Sunday into Sunday night. It looks like an average of 1”-2” of rainfall can be expected with the higher amounts falling closer to the coast and Downeast. Temperatures will be cool Sunday with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Low pressure will remain in the vicinity for Monday keeping us under the clouds and showers to start the work week. Drier and milder weather returns for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s for most spots.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable with highs between 58°-65°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 34°-44°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 55°-65°. Light winds will become south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Periods of rain, possibly heavy at times. Cool with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Milder with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW