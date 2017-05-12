Bright Saturday then Wet Sunday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The ridge of high pressure north of Maine that finally brought the drier and brighter conditions to Maine this afternoon will continue to control the conditions across our region tonight and much of Saturday. As the high slips to our east tomorrow the wind will shift into the southeast and that will keep the coastal region of Maine much cooler than inland locals, with northern parts of state likely being the brightest and mildest. Mother’s day will become wet, breezy and cool as a storm developing over the Southeastern States Saturday works its way up along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Saturday night and then moves up into the Gulf of Maine later Sunday. Much of Maine will likely pick up between 1 and 2” of rainfall from the Nor’easter working up the coastline, with southern and coastal Maine likely seeing the heaviest rainfall from the storm Sunday and Monday. The storm will likely continue to bring showers and blustery conditions to our region Monday evening before it finally lifts off to our north. There are signs that the overall weather pattern across the Northeast will improve later next week as high pressure both at the surface and aloft moves east from the Ohio River Valley and brings brighter skies and milder temps to New England as high temps late in the workweek possible climb into the 70s to near 80.

Tonight: Mostly to partly clear, with a light northeast wind and low temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a southeast breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s, coolest at the coast.

Sunday: Rain likely developing and becoming breezy, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday: On and off showers, and breezy, with high temps in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mixed sun and clouds, with high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and milder, with high temps in the 60s to low 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist