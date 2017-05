Bangor PD to Hold Annual Bicycle Auction

Bangor PD’s annual bicycle auction is Saturday.

Every spring the police department auctions off bikes found abandoned throughout the year.

It will be held at the Bangor Parks and Rec building on Main Street.

The auction opens at 8 a-m and continues until all the bikes are sold.

You’re asked to pay with cash or checks. No credit or debit cards will be accepted.