“Back Off”: KWW Monument Supporters Speak Out Against Trump’s Federal Review

Several former opponents of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument are now asking President Trump and Governor LePage to back off.

It’s the only monument under 100,000 acres that’s under review and that doesn’t sit well with some area residents and business leaders.

They gathered in Bangor Friday to speak out against the federal review ordered by the President.

Katahdin Area Chamber of Commerce President Gail Fanjoy says the Governor declined an invite to the Katahdin region.

She says what he said in Washington earlier this month doesn’t represent the views of the Maine people.

Jon Ellis owns markets in Patten and East Millinocket.

He says the land is serving as a catalyst for economic growth.

“There’s been expansions in the area. Just in Patten alone, hardware stores are expanding. We’re looking at expanding,” said John and Peter Ellis, owners of Ellis Markets. “There’s outside investment going on. This hasn’t happened for ages.”

“I think it’s changed lots of minds and hearts when people have actually gone and experienced even a piece of the monument,” said Fanjoy. “And I don’t know who’s in his ear. But we’d like to be.”

“Any attempt to overturn the decision would create new uncertainties at a time when communities and businesses in the Katahdin region are coming together,” said Deb Neuman, President of the Bangor Area Chamber of Commerce.

The review will look to see if Katahdin Woods was designated without adequate public outreach.

The Department of the Interior announced a first ever formal public comment period for people to weigh in on the monument designation.

Comments can be submitted online and written comments will be accepted for the next sixty days.

Go to regulations.gov to enter your opinion.