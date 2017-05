Woodlawn Museum to Hold Special Mother’s Day Event

Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth is hosting a special Mother’s Day event this Sunday.

Mother’s get in free all day.

Woodlawn is teaming up with Seal Cove Auto Museum to have its 1921 Mercer Automobile give visitors free rides around the property from 1:00 to 4:00.

For more information you can visit their website.