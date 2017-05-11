Variably Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Cool Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

The upper level low that has been dominating our forecast this week and giving us our gray and damp weather the past few day is slowly pulling away from the area which will allow for improving conditions to end the week. The upper low will remain in control today, giving us plenty of clouds, some scattered showers and cool temperatures again. You may see some breaks in the clouds at times so don’t be surprised to see a little sunshine peeking through. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s this afternoon. Skies will remain variably cloudy tonight with lows dropping back to around 40° on average.

High pressure will build into the area later in the week and into the start of the weekend giving us some decent weather Friday and Saturday. It looks like we’ll still see a good deal of clouds Friday with some breaks of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Saturday looks brighter with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Unfortunately the improvements in our weather won’t last long as it looks like more rain moves into the area for Sunday. So if you’re trying to make weekend plans or make plans for Mother’s Day, Saturday will be the best day. Rain is forecast to spread into the region late Saturday night/early Sunday morning with rain possibly falling heavily at times during the day Sunday. The wet weather will continue Monday with showers likely and highs in the 50s.

Today: Variably cloudy and cool with scattered showers possible. Highs between 48°-55°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Lows between 38°-44°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Variably cloudy and a bit milder with highs between 55°-64°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW