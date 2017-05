The Results are In: Should Maine Companies look to Legal Immigrants to Fill in the Shortage of Workers?

The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:

Should Maine companies look to legal immigrants to fill in the shortage of workers?

RESULTS:

YES: 56% (353 VOTES)

NO: 44% (280 VOTES)

TOTAL VOTES: 633 votes

Stay tuned for our new ‘We Want to Know’ Question of the Day!